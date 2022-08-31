Tipp GAA plan fundraiser for Order of Malta

Next weekend’s County Senior Hurling Championship clash between Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs will no doubt be an emotional affair.

The original fixture between the sides was abandoned following the tragic death of Dillon Quirke.

The re-fixed Round 2 game takes place on Sunday in Templetuohy at 12.30.

Entry to the game is free with donations being taken for the Order of Malta.

County Board PRO Jonathan Cullen says their work for the GAA has been enormous over the years.

“We spoke to both clubs and it was agreed that if at all possible we would ask patrons who were attending the game to make a contribution to the Order of Malta who of course have been very, very good to the GAA over many years attending our games and of course they were very, very good and very helpful in Semple Stadium a number of weeks ago.

“There will be a bucket collection and we also have set up a GoFund Me page for anybody that may not be able to attend the game.”

https://gofund.me/2e9f5f92