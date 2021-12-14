Tipp GAA coffers in a good position

Tipperary GAA Secretary, Tim Floyd, says the county is in its best financial position “in a few years”.

A surplus of just over €300,000 was announced for the past year at last night’s Tipperary GAA Convention, owed in large part to a rise in merchandise income, and a recovery in gate receipts.

Tim Floyd says the county’s in a good financial position, after recording a much smaller surplus of €20,000 last year and a €370,000 deficit in 2019.

He also announced this will be his final year as Secretary, after informing other key officers of his decision late last year:

“It isn’t everyone give two years notice, but that’s what I gave them. Sure look, I’ll be 15 years as County Secretary. Between the draw and the secretary, I’m around the place over 30 years.

“It’s a long time to be doing the same thing. While I have the energy, I think it’s the time to retire when you have energy. There’s no point in waiting until I’m clapped out. So I’m looking forward to it.”