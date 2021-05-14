Tipp football and hurling teams to be named this evening for Limerick and Cork games

Conor Sweeney says the Tipperary footballers must hit the ground running and perform against Limerick.

The 2020 All-Star forward has been speaking ahead of Tipp’s league opener against the Treaty men tomorrow evening.

Throw in at the Gaelic Grounds is at 5 o’clock and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Business Park, Cahir.

Sweeney kicked a sensational late free to bring the last meeting of the two sides to extra-time in last year’s Munster Championship.

The Ballyporeen man says they can’t get dragged into a dog fight on Saturday.

“We have to perform – we nearly lost the game last year because Limerick were good and we just weren’t at it – we almost got caught.”

“We certainly didn’t perform in the first half last year and that’s something that we’ll look to rectify. Limerick are a good team and getting better every year and if you give them a sniff at all – if you give them oxygen – they’ll only get better.”

“The last thing we want again in this League or in any game is to get drawn into a dog fight so we need to hit the ground running in the first game of the League and see where that takes us.”

Team news for both the football and hurling teams for tomorrow’s games against Limerick and Cork respectively will be announced on our live broadcast of the Tipperary club draw from 8.30 tonight.