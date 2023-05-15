Tipp fans urged to turn out in force at Semple next weekend

Support is crucial for the Tipperary senior hurling team next Sunday according to James Woodlock.

The former Tipperary senior hurler and current minor hurling manager is calling on Tipperary people to be out in force in Thurles next weekend.

A double header of action sees the senior footballers play Down in the Tailteann Cup before the four in a row chasing Limerick come to town.

James Woodlock is encouraging Tipperary fans to make their voices heard on Sunday.

“We will want absolutely everybody coming to Thurles to greet the All-Ireland champions coming in and it matters, support is crucial.

“We seen that in Páirc Uí Chaoimh coming down the home straight when Cork started to come at us the stadium lifted with the noise and that’s what I’m expecting of Tipp support when they come to Thurles on Sunday.

“I think Tipp people realise that this team are putting in a massive, huge effort, both management and players and I think every person that can should go, wear your colours, get in behind the team and drive them over the finish line.”