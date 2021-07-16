Tipp Camogie and Ladies Football teams named for Championship openers

The Tipperary senior ladies football and camogie teams have been named for their Championship opening games at the weekend.

The footballers face Cork in Tipperary Town tomorrow afternoon at 2pm, with Aherlow’s Anna Rose Kennedy captaining the side from midfield.

Long-term injuries to Aishling Moloney and Emma Morrissey, sustained during the League, will make it a much tougher task for Declan Carr’s side.

Three changes have been made to the side that started in the unsuccessful relegation play-off against Westmeath in the Lidl National League.

Laura Nagle, Laura Dillon and Niamh Hayes come into the starting line-up, with Clodagh Horgan, Edith Carroll and Áine Delaney named among the substitutes.

Here is the Tipperary team in full:

Cork Ladies Football team (v Tipperary): M O’Brien (capt.); M Ambrose, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O’Shea, C O’Shea, M Duggan; A Hutchings, H Looney; O Farmer, C O’Sullivan, Á O’Sullivan; S O’Leary, B O’Sullivan, E Scally.

Tipperary face Offaly in Banagher in the group stages of the All-Ireland Camogie Championship on Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm.

Caoimhe Bourke of Drom-Inch replaces All-Star goalkeeper Áine Slattery between the sticks, but Bill Mullaney will be without Sarah Fryday for this year’s campaign due to work commitments abroad.

Here is the camogie team in full: