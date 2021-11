Thurles CBS and Cashel Community School got their Harty Cup hurling campaigns off to a winning start today.

Thurles overcame St Flannan’s of Ennis 2-20 to 1-21 in Littleton this afternoon, while Cashel beat Tipp rivals Our Lady’s Templemore 2-22 to 1-14 in Cashel.

Thurles go on to face Templemore in Round Two, while Cashel face St Flannan’s.