Templederry’s 2nd half surge sees them crowned O’Riain Champions

Templederry Kenyons are the O’Riain Cup Champions after a dominant second half display saw them beat Killenaule at Semple Stadium.

The sides were deadlocked at 0-10 each at half time, but Templederry surged into a strong lead in the third quarter to eventually win 1-25 to 1-15.

Winning manager Cormac McGrath spoke to Tipp FM after the game:

“0-10 apiece at half time. I thought, oh no, the boys are very nervous, were they going to get too nervous, too jittery?

“We made a few tweaks at half time, used the ball a lot better. I’m delighted. I’m so happy for that group of players and for Templederry. They’ve been looking to get promoted for so long.”

Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson caught up with Cormac McGrath and player Adrian Ryan after the game:

Elsewhere in local GAA today:

Clonoulty Rossmore have beaten Clerihan 2-20 to 1-7 in the County Junior B Hurling semi-finals today. They’ll now take on Kiladangan in the final.

Ballina have qualified for the County Under 19 A Football final, after a 1-7 to 1-4 win over JK Brackens. Ballina will take on Clonmel Commercials in the county final.

Nenagh Eire Og have qualified for the County Junior B football final. They beat Clonakenny 1-8 to 0-5 in the semi-finals today.