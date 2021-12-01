Stalwart of Toomevara GAA club to be honoured

Toomevara man Pat Hennessey is being recognised for his immense life of volunteering with the GAA.

He’ll be recognised for over 40 years of work at Toomevara GAA club at next week’s ‘Federation of Irish Sport’ EBS Volunteers in Sport Awards.

In their tribute to Pat, organisers say that despite being a busy farmer, the list of tasks he accomplishes on a day-to-day basis for the club is outstanding.

This includes opening and locking up the grounds, lining the pitches, operating the scoreboard, and also being involved in fundraising efforts.