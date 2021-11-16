Skeheenarinky’s hurlers prepare for tilt at Munster junior crown

Skeheenarinky’s junior hurlers are beginning preparations this week ahead of a challenge for the Munster club championship.

The side, based in the parish of Ballyporeen, produced a strong finish against Holycross/Ballycahill on Saturday to win the County Junior A title.

The South side scored the last 10 points of the game to run out 0-19 to 0-12 winners, and they go on to play Tralee Parnells in a fortnight in the Munster quarter finals.

County football captain Conor Sweeney scored 0-4 for his hurling team in the final, and reflected on the win on Extra Time on Tipp FM last night:

“We started really slow and we couldn’t believe our luck going in at half time that we were three points down, and hadn’t really hurled at all.

“So we were in a good place at half time. We didn’t even start the third quarter in the way we would have liked, but we kicked on in the last 15 minutes.

We outscored them 0-10 to 0-0 and it looked like we actually finished the game a lot stronger from a physical point of view, so that probably helped as well.”

Skeheenarinky’s clash with Tralee Parnells is fixed for a Kerry venue on the weekend of November 27-28th.

