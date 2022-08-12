Sheedy and O’Shea linked to Offaly job

Offaly have lined up a sensational appointment for their senior hurling side.

Tipperary pair Liam Sheedy and Eamon O’Shea look set to succeed Michael Fennelly in the Faithful County.

Meanwhile, Offaly last night appointed former Tipp boss Liam Kearns as their new senior football manager.

Davy Fitzgerald is back where his inter-county managerial career began.

He was confirmed as the new Waterford senior hurling manager at last night’s county board meeting taking over the post vacated by Tipperary’s Liam Cahill following his return to the Premier County.

Fitzgerald led the Deise to the 2008 All Ireland final and a Munster title two years later during his first reign.