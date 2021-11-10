Seamus O’Riain Cup to be rebranded

One of the big talking points ahead of last night’s November county committee meeting in Thurles was to decide if the Seamus O’Riain Cup would be rebranded as “Premier Intermediate” which in turn would allow the winners to represent Tipperary in the Munster Intermediate Hurling championship.

The result of the vote on Motion 10 relating to the Seamus O’Riain was 43 votes to 41 in favour of the competition being called “Premier Intermediate”

It will mean that the 17th best team in Tipperary will represent the county where previously it was the 33rd best team in the county.

Regarding age grade changes, Motion 1 was carried by 46 votes to 36 which meant that there would only be one of U19, U20 or U21 played from 2022.

Motion 2 was then passed by 54 votes to 27 in favour of playing an Under 19 competition for 2022.

Also decided on the night was that the County leagues in both hurling and football for 2022, will now be made up of groups of 6.

In senior football, if a team finishes 3rd in their group they can’t be relegated. If a team finishes 4th in their group they can still compete in the Tom Cusack Cup.

Junior hurling and football will be played on a divisional basis going forward, with county quarter finals played as well from 2022.

The motion to have no seedings across hurling and football county championships was defeated.