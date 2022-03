Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer has been shortlisted for the 2022 AFLW All-Australian Squad.

The Camogie and Ladies Football star who now plays for the Brisbane Lions is among 40 players nominated.

That group will be whittled down to 21 on Tuesday.

Of more pressing importance for the Rosegreen native will be the preliminary final of the AFLW when the Lions take on Melbourne in the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 2.40am Irish time on Saturday.