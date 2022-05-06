Orla O’Dwyer named as latest Tipp FM Sports Star of the Month

Orla O’Dwyer is the April winner of the Tipp FM Sports Star of the Month in association with the Talbot Hotel and John Quirke Jewellers.

Other nominees for the award included Grace Flanagan for her soccer and Gaelic football performances for the Presentation school Thurles, Damien Corbett for his Tipp minor hurling exploits as well as Katie Bergin of Moyne Athletic Club who recently set new track records.

The judges picked Orla O’Dwyer for her achievements playing Australian Rules.

The Tipperary native has gone from strength to strength since her move down under to take up Australian Rules football.

Two great seasons with the Brisbane Lions meant Orla’s profile kept rising and her efforts paid off as she took her place on the 2022 AFL Women’s All-Australian team. It is the first time ever that an Irishwoman has made the selection.

The Brisbane Lions star had an impressive campaign, starring as a key left-footed midfielder in her third season on the East coast.

The former Tipp Ladies football and camogie star kicked six goals for the Queensland club as she established herself as one of the best in the land.