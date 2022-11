Orla O’Dwyer is looking to reach a second Grand Final in three seasons this morning.

The Tipperary native starts in the centre for the Brisbane Lions as they take on the Adelaide Crows in the AFLW Preliminary final.

The Lions were eliminated at this stage last season, after winning the Grand Final the season before.

Today’s final four encounter gets underway at 8.40am Irish time at the Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.