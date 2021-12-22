New Tipp GAA sponsor to be announced within a matter of weeks

The outgoing sponsor of Tipperary GAA teams has played a significant part in securing a new backer.

Teneo has stepped down as the main sponsor with a replacement due to be announced in the near future.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time on Tipp FM County Secretary Tim Floyd said the naming rights of Semple Stadium should also be finalised shortly.

“We’ve worked very hard on the sponsorship over the last couple of months and in all fairness our previous sponsors Teneo – they’re a global PR company – have been great assistance with us in looking for a new sponsor. Our supporters club in Dublin have also helped us along the way.

“We’ve been fortunate in that a few companies have come to us and we’re at a stage now where its make our mind up time. But we’re also working on the naming rights for Semple Stadium.

“So hopefully very early in the New Year we should have announcements on both counts.”