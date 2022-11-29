Munster GAA to rename a number of schools competitions

Two Tipperary men will have Munster post primary school trophies named in their honour.

Munster GAA have announced that six of their post primary school competitions will be renamed, with two to be named after Tipperary natives.

The Under 19E hurling cup will be named after Liam Kennedy, who attended Nenagh CBS and is a Kilruane MacDonaghs native.

Liam began teaching in Árdscoil Rís in 1979 and is renowned as the ‘Grandfather of hurling in Ardscoil Rís’.

Meanwhile, the Under 19E football cup is to be named after Clonmel man Micheál Forrestal.

Micheál began teaching in High School Clonmel in 1966, helping football develop in the school whilst also serving as both Secretary and Treasurer of the Munster Colleges body over many years.