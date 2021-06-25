Minor football and hurling panels named ahead of provincial Championships

The Tipperary Minor Hurling and Football panels have been named by their respective management teams ahead of the commencement of the Munster Championships.
First into action on July 14th will be the Tipp Minor Hurlers, who will play Kerry in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm.
Manager James Woodlock along with coach / selectors Conor O’Brien, Brendan Ferris, Damien Ryan and Cormac McGrath have named the following panel.
Adam Brannigan – St Marys
Mason Cawley – Nenagh Eire Óg
Jack Collins – Ballina
Sean Collins – Templederry Kenyons
Ronan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs
Ben Currivan – Golden Kilfeacle
Tom Delaney – Cahir
Joe Egan – Moycarkey Borris
Cathal English – Fr Sheehys
Dylan Fogarty – Boherlahan Dualla
Ciaran Foley – Borrisokane
Darragh Guinan – Lorrha Dorrha
Owen Harrigan – Carrick Swans
Philip Hayes – Durlas Óg
Eoin Horgan – Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Orrin Jones – Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Jimmie Lahart – Holycross-Ballycahill
Oisin Maher – Cahir
Conor Martin – Cappawhite
Darragh McCarthy – Toomevara
Paddy McCormack – Borris-Ileigh
David McGrath – Cashel King Cormacs
Darragh Minogue – Durlas Óg
Chris O’Donnell – Ballylooby Castlegrace
Sam O’Farrell – Nenagh Eire Óg
Paddy Phelan – Upperchurch-Drombane
Jack Quinlan – Fethard
Daniel Rossiter – Durlas Óg
Sean Ryan – Upperchurch-Drombane
Tauri Shayanewako – Nenagh Eire Óg
Stephen Walsh – Moycarkey Borris
Ciaran Woodlock – Durlas Óg
The 2021 Tipperary Minor Hurling team will be Captained by Ronan Connolly of Cashel King Cormacs, while Philip Hayes of Durlas Óg has been named as Vice Captain.
The Tipperary Minor Footballers will start their Munster Championship campaign on July 21st when they will play Limerick in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm.
Manager Johnny Nevin along with his management team of Peter Creedon, Christopher Ryan and Adrian Cooke have named the following panel ahead of the game:
Tom Bourke – JK Brackens
Senan Butler – Kilsheelan Kilcash
Sean Cagney – Clonmel Óg
Sean Cannon – Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Jake Canny – Bohrlahan Dualla
Thomas Charles – Clonmel Commercials
Eoin Craddock – Holycross-Ballycahill
Eoghan Doyle – Rockwell Rovers
Charlie English – Ballyporeen
Fionn Fitzgerald – Killenaule
Liam Hayes – Gortnahoe-Glengoole
Joe Higgins – Clonmel Commercials
Charlie King – Ballina
Alex Moloney – Durlas Óg
Paul Mullen – Drom & Inch
Paul McCahey – Loughmore-Castleiney
Darragh McVicker – Clonmel Óg
Conor Neville – Fethard
Niall O Connor – Clonmel Óg
Paddy O’ Keeffe – Moyle Rovers
Zac O Loughlin – Kilsheelan Kilcash
Sean O Meara – Grangemockler Ballyneale
Jack O Neill – Ardfinnan
Kian O Reilly – Clonmel Commercials
Diarmuid O Riordan – Newport
Brian Quinn – JK Brackens
Michael Ryan – Ballingarry
Shane Ryan – Clonmel Commercials
Tadhg Sheehan – Clonmel Commercials
Cian Smith – Clonmel Commercials
Darragh Spillane – Fethard