Minor football and hurling panels named ahead of provincial Championships

The Tipperary Minor Hurling and Football panels have been named by their respective management teams ahead of the commencement of the Munster Championships.

First into action on July 14th will be the Tipp Minor Hurlers, who will play Kerry in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm.

Manager James Woodlock along with coach / selectors Conor O’Brien, Brendan Ferris, Damien Ryan and Cormac McGrath have named the following panel.

Adam Brannigan – St Marys

Mason Cawley – Nenagh Eire Óg

Jack Collins – Ballina

Sean Collins – Templederry Kenyons

Ronan Connolly – Cashel King Cormacs

Ben Currivan – Golden Kilfeacle

Tom Delaney – Cahir

Joe Egan – Moycarkey Borris

Cathal English – Fr Sheehys

Dylan Fogarty – Boherlahan Dualla

Ciaran Foley – Borrisokane

Darragh Guinan – Lorrha Dorrha

Owen Harrigan – Carrick Swans

Philip Hayes – Durlas Óg

Eoin Horgan – Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

Orrin Jones – Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

Jimmie Lahart – Holycross-Ballycahill

Oisin Maher – Cahir

Conor Martin – Cappawhite

Darragh McCarthy – Toomevara

Paddy McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

David McGrath – Cashel King Cormacs

Darragh Minogue – Durlas Óg

Chris O’Donnell – Ballylooby Castlegrace

Sam O’Farrell – Nenagh Eire Óg

Paddy Phelan – Upperchurch-Drombane

Jack Quinlan – Fethard

Daniel Rossiter – Durlas Óg

Sean Ryan – Upperchurch-Drombane

Tauri Shayanewako – Nenagh Eire Óg

Stephen Walsh – Moycarkey Borris

Ciaran Woodlock – Durlas Óg

The 2021 Tipperary Minor Hurling team will be Captained by Ronan Connolly of Cashel King Cormacs, while Philip Hayes of Durlas Óg has been named as Vice Captain.

The Tipperary Minor Footballers will start their Munster Championship campaign on July 21st when they will play Limerick in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm.

Manager Johnny Nevin along with his management team of Peter Creedon, Christopher Ryan and Adrian Cooke have named the following panel ahead of the game:

Tom Bourke – JK Brackens

Senan Butler – Kilsheelan Kilcash

Sean Cagney – Clonmel Óg

Sean Cannon – Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

Jake Canny – Bohrlahan Dualla

Thomas Charles – Clonmel Commercials

Eoin Craddock – Holycross-Ballycahill

Eoghan Doyle – Rockwell Rovers

Charlie English – Ballyporeen

Fionn Fitzgerald – Killenaule

Liam Hayes – Gortnahoe-Glengoole

Joe Higgins – Clonmel Commercials

Charlie King – Ballina

Alex Moloney – Durlas Óg

Paul Mullen – Drom & Inch

Paul McCahey – Loughmore-Castleiney

Darragh McVicker – Clonmel Óg

Conor Neville – Fethard

Niall O Connor – Clonmel Óg

Paddy O’ Keeffe – Moyle Rovers

Zac O Loughlin – Kilsheelan Kilcash

Sean O Meara – Grangemockler Ballyneale

Jack O Neill – Ardfinnan

Kian O Reilly – Clonmel Commercials

Diarmuid O Riordan – Newport

Brian Quinn – JK Brackens

Michael Ryan – Ballingarry

Shane Ryan – Clonmel Commercials

Tadhg Sheehan – Clonmel Commercials

Cian Smith – Clonmel Commercials

Darragh Spillane – Fethard