Mid champions JK Brackens reaping the rewards of being a dual club

JK Brackens manager Eamon Corcoran says being a dual club creates a better team spirit.

The Templemore side won the Mid Senior Hurling title for the first time on Sunday following their one point win over Drom & Inch.

They had fallen short at the semi-final stage on 11 occasions previously.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM Eamon said being a dual club has huge benefits.

“Some people have often used it as an excuse – but we don’t.

“I think Loughmore proved to everyone last year that it can be done and instilled that belief that you can do both codes.

“we’re very fortunate that we got to a League final against Clonmel there recently in Boherlahan and we went to extra-time with them. Just from a fitness point of view its great to be going in both codes.

“Coming up to the Championship now we’ll be going week-in week-out and as I said we don’t use it as an excuse. We have a super S&C coach in Stephen Butler and it really has the guys working great in both codes.”