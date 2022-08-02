McGrath: Rural depopulation a growing concern for GAA clubs

The difficulty for rural clubs in Tipperary to field teams is a major issue.

That’s the view of Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath as a number of clubs had to field some of their intermediate players in senior games over the weekend.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM the Loughmore Castleiney clubman said it’s a growing problem.

“It’s tough going and I think its not going to get any easier for rural clubs generally.

“The big thing I think is rural depopulation and all that. That’s a factor and its going to be a factor for not just the Aherlow’s and the Lattin’s – there’s a lot of clubs – come up our own way here diminishing numbers even in the Loughmore Castleiney club, numbers are getting smaller and it’s the way the thing is going unfortunately.

“It’s very hard to project where the thing is going to be in ten years’ time even.”