Maher: Split season suits both club and county players

Tipperary stalwart Pádraic Maher says he’s looking forward to the prospect of the GAA’s full split season this year.

The Thurles Sarsfields clubman is likely to miss the early stages of the League campaign, as he continues to rehab some minor injuries.

Tipp’s first Division 1 League game is away to Laois on Saturday February 5th, and the group also includes Waterford, Kilkenny, Dublin and Antrim.

The All Ireland Hurling Final will take place on July 17th, after which the club game will take precedence across the country.

Speaking at the launch of the new deal for ‘FBD Semple Stadium’, Pádraic Maher said he likes the idea behind the split season.

“At least now we can solely concentrate on the County and then solely concentrate on our club.

“It’s great for the club lads as well – they can plan out their year. Before they didn’t know if they had a game in two weeks or what was coming down the line so at least now they’ll be able to plan out everything and they have a structure to it and they know when the championship is starting.

“I think from what I can see and the experience of last year it definitely suits a lot of the players anyway.”