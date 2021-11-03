Loughmore still in the hunt for Premier double

Loughmore Castleiney are still chasing glory in both senior hurling and football.

They will face Thurles Sarsfields in the senior hurling final on Sunday week following their semi-final success last weekend.

Their footballers are in semi-final action this weekend as they go up against Moyle Rovers on Saturday at 2 o’clock in Golden.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time on Tipp FM club stalwart Tom McGrath said they knew what they were signing up for.

“I mean look, the fixtures thing – its not perfect but I think it was Frankie McGrath (Loughmore manager) in his talk with Stephen (Gleeson) his point was at the start of the year you sign up for these things – you know what’s in front of you and you plan accordingly. That’s the way it is.

“I don’t think it did them any great harm last year – it was put down that maybe one cost you in the other but I don’t think that was the case.”

Defending champions Clonmel Commercials put their title on the line on Sunday in Boherlahan as they meet JK Brackens in the other football semi-final at 2 o’clock.