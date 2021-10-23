Loughmore Castleiney and Moyle Rovers still standing in senior football championship

Moyle Rovers and Loughmore Castleiney are through to the County Senior Football semi-finals.

Loughmore had just a single point to spare over Kilsheelan Kilcash in Cashel where the final score was 9 points to 1-5 to keep the Mid-Tipp sides hopes of a double on track.

Moyle Rovers meanwhile were 2-9 to 10 point winners over Ballyporeen.

The second pair of County Senior Football quarter finals are down for decision tomorrow afternoon.

JK Brackens go up against Ardfinnan at 1 o’clock in Golden while Clonmel Commercials and Upperchurch Drombane face off in Boherlahan from 3.30.

In the Tom Cusack Cup quarter final it finished Rockwell Rovers 3 – 13 Arravale Rovers 10 points in Dundrum this afternoon

Just a single point separated the sides in the first of today’s Intermediate Football quarter finals

Drom-Inch beat Golden Kilfeacle on a scoreline of 1 – 9 to 1 – 8 in Clonoulty.

The second quarter final was a much more one-sided affair with Fethard overcoming JK Brackens by 1-10 to 2 points in Littleton.

Last night Galtee Rovers had three points to spare over Mullinahone in the first of the quarter finals

Roscrea will be playing in the Seamus O’Riain Cup next year.

They lost out to Holycross – Ballycahill in the Dan Breen relegation decider in Templetuohy this afternoon on a scoreline of 1-15 to 12 points.

Aherlow are the first side through to the Ladies Senior Football final

They beat Moyle Rovers by 13 points to 1-9 in Golden this afternoon

Brian Borus take on Cahir in the other semi-final tomorrow (Sunday) at 12 noon.