Loughmore Castleiney hoping to continue hurling & football championship quest

Loughmore Castleiney will continue their quest for the double next weekend when they take on Borrisoleigh in the County Senior Hurling semi-finals.

Their bid to add the senior football title remains on track following their one point win over Kilsheelan Kilcash in the quarter-finals last weekend.

Club stalwart Tom McGrath says fighting on two fronts has its advantages and disadvantages.

“You’d say to yourself at one stage if you were down to one competition you might be able to give it your best shot but for example if the hurlers were to lose next Sunday it would be grand to have the football to fall back on.

“It’s nice if you can avoid the dreaded injuries – that’s the big problem.

“It’s shadows of the hurling (for the footballers) – you’re going to have to beat two of the three that’s left and there’s no easy game at this stage because every team is there on merit.”

Sunday’s game between Loughmore Castleiney and Borrisoleigh throws-in at 2 o’clock and will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM in association with Tipperary Country Council’s E-parking app and new number 0818-065-004.

