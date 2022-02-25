League double header at FBD Semple Stadium

FBD Semple Stadium plays host to a double-header this weekend with Tipperary’s hurlers and footballers both in action.

The hurlers open proceedings at 5 o’clock on Saturday evening as they take on Dublin in Round 3 of the National League.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Specialist Technical Services, Block 10 Cleaboy Business Park, Waterford.

That’s followed at 7 by the footballers who face Sligo – David Power’s side hoping to get their campaign back on track following a draw and a defeat so far.

That game is also live here on Tipp FM thanks to John Kennedy Motors, Cashel Road, Clonmel.

Just the O’Riain Stand (or New Stand) will be open for the games and Tipp County Board PRO Jonathan Cullen is reminding supporters to make sure they purchase their tickets before they travel to the stadium tomorrow.

“It’s a huge weekend and it’s an ideal opportunity for our supporters to get out and support both our teams – our senior footballers and our senior hurlers. Show them the support that they deserve and keep the flag flying for Tipperary.

“No tickets will be available to buy on the turnstiles or at the venue. Just to remind people of that – tickets are available on www.gaa.ie and also in selected SuperValu and Centra stores throughout the county.”