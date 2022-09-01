Winner takes all scenario for Moyle Rovers v Templemore clash

There are two games down for decision this evening in the Tipperary Ladies Football Senior Championship.

Brian Borus go up against Fethard in Clogheen at 7 o’clock.

At 7.30 Moyle Rovers play host to Templemore.

Analyst Tony Smith says it’s all to play for in this one.

“This is a very interesting situation. Aherlow are definitely going to top the group and they look good in current form.

“The big game will be to facilitate Electric Picnic I’m told – Moyle Rovers are playing Templemore in Monroe and its really a winner takes all. And I think actually that both teams have exactly the same score difference – so level on points, level on score difference to an awful lot to play for.”