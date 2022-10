Two Tipperary teams can reach Munster Ladies Football finals this afternoon.

Following on from their first ever senior football county title, Fethard take on Clare side Banner in the Munster Senior semi-final.

Throw-in is at 1pm in Fethard.

Meanwhile, county intermediate champions Mullinahone, who reached last year’s All-Ireland junior final, can reach an Intermediate Munster final this afternoon.

They travel to Waterford for a semi-final tie with Erin’s Own with throw-in at 11am in Erin’s Own.