Tough draw for Tipp in Ladies Football Championship

Tipperary have been drawn in Group B for this years All Ireland Championship alongside Cork and Meath.

Champions Dublin have been pitted with Tyrone and Waterford in the round-robin phase.

In all there are four groups with two teams from each group progressing to the All-Ireland quarter-final stage.

Group A: Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan, Mayo.

Group B: Cork, Tipperary, Meath.

Group C: Dublin, Tyrone, Waterford.

Group D: Galway, Kerry, Donegal.

Tipp open their league campaign this evening against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh from 7.30.