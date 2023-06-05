Tipperary Ladies Footballers ‘confident’ going into championship

The Tipperary Ladies Footballers are confident that they can get the best out of themselves in the All-Ireland championship.

That’s according to captain and Templemore native Maria Curley.

The Premier are in group four alongside Cork and Galway with Tipp playing their first game on June 25th at home to Galway.

With the top two teams going through to the quarter-finals,Maria is hoping they can get a result in at least one of their games:

“We’re not under any illusions that things are going to be easy for us at all and I think if you look at the bookies we would probably be significant underdogs but sometimes that’s a nice place to be in as well.

“We’re confident in what we have in our own squad, in our management and the girls themselves so we hope that if we can pull the best out of everybody that we might be able to get a result from one of the games anyway and look, we will take each game as they come.”