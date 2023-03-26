Tipp Ladies target League final spot

The Tipperary ladies footballers will be aiming for a place in a league final today.

Peter Creedon’s side welcome league leaders Armagh to Fethard Town Park at 1pm in their final Division 2 group stage game.

The Ulster side are already guaranteed top spot, whilst the Premier will need at least a point to join Armagh in the league final.

If Tipp were to lose, they will need bottom placed Roscommon to earn a draw or win over Laois.

Former Tipperary captain Samantha Lambert says despite the different permutations, Tipp will need to focus on themselves.

“Tipp will just have to focus on themselves and that’s the main priority for them.

“They just have to control the controllables and trust the process they have in place and control what they can do.

“What they can do is just win and everything else will have to look after itself, they can’t control what the result will be (in the Laois versus Roscommon game) and they can’t control what kind of a team Armagh are going to put out against them.

“They just need to focus on themselves, they’ve been doing quite well.”