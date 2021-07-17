Tipp Ladies open All Ireland campaign against Cork

Tipperary’s senior Ladies Footballers will be looking to put their League woes behind them when they face Cork in the All-Ireland Championship this afternoon.

Four straight defeats led Declan Carr’s side to League 1 Relegation, and the panel also suffered long term injuries to Aishling Moloney and Emma Morrissey.

However, AFL star Aisling McCarthy could feature today for Tipperary in the 2pm throw-in at Seán Treacy Park in Tipp Town.

Speaking on Across The Line here on Tipp FM last night, former Tipp footballer Niamh Lonergan said they’ve had time to recover from the League disappointment.

“They had a tough League campaign in fairness but the couple of weeks off should hopefully improve them.”

“It looks quite an experienced team but with one or two new players in like Laura Nagle at corner-back for her championship debut for Tipp.”

“It’s good to see Orla O’Dwyer back in the midfield as well alongside Anna Rose Kennedy.”