Tipperary played host to Armagh in the final League Division 2 Group Stage game this afternoon.

The visitors ran out convincing winners in Fethard Town Park where it finished 3-12 to 10 points in favour of the Northern county.

Because of that defeat Tipp needed bottom placed Roscommon to earn a draw or win over Laois to reach the League final.

That wasn’t to be though with Laois winning that one comfortably.