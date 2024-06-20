Tipp ladies look to secure All Ireland quarter-final spot

The Tipperary Ladies footballers are in high hopes heading into an all-or-nothing championship tie.

The Premier women are facing 2022 and 2021 All Ireland champions Meath in a crucial All Ireland series tie at 3:30pm this Sunday in Pairc Tailteann, Navan.

Tipp drew with League champions Armagh last week, meaning they only need to avoid defeat this weekend to make the quarter final stages.

Speaking on this week’s Extra Time, analyst Tony Smyth said Peter Creedon’s side will be full of confidence for the game.