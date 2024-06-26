Tipp Ladies Footballers prepare for relegation playoffs

The Tipperary Ladies football team have shown their quality to survive again in the senior ranks, according to a local analyst.

Although Peter Creedon’s side gave two strong performances in their senior championship group, defeat last weekend to Meath has now dropped them into the relegation playoffs again this season.

The Premier women will face Laois in the first round of the relegation battle in under two weeks’ time.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on this week’s Extra Time, analyst Tony Smith wishes they only played this well in the League.