Tipp ladies footballers looking to regroup following disappointing 2021 campaign

Tipperary’s ladies footballers are aiming to rebuild their confidence this year after a challenging 2021.

The senior side were relegated from Division 1 of the League, but salvaged their season by winning the Senior Relegation Play-Off against Tyrone.

Their Division 2 League group begins with a trip to Kerry on February 13th, but the League campaign won’t feature the injured Aishling Moloney, and AFL duo Aisling McCarthy and Orla O’Dwyer.

Speaking at the launch of the new deal for ‘FBD Semple Stadium’, Sliabh na mBan’s Niamh Martin said they’re looking forward to the new season.

“I suppose we’re trying to adjust – forget about last year and work on the things we’ve learned and try to build back the confidence that we might have lost last year.

“There’s definitely a great atmosphere in the dressing room at the moment so hopefully we’ll achieve things this year.”