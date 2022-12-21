Tipp Ladies Football All-Star Team announced

The award ceremony for the 2022 CK Streaming/Tipperary LGFA All-Star team, the first of its kind, took place in Cahir House Hotel this past weekend.

45 nominations were put forward with the starting fifteen revealed last Saturday.

County senior champions Fethard lead the way with five players in the squad whilst Kate Davey was named senior footballer of the year.

Her Fethard team mates Sinead Delahunty, Carrie Davey, Lucy Spillane and Niamh Hayes also received All-Star awards.

Elsewhere Trisha Hickey of Brian Borus received an All-Star, as did Moyle Rovers trio Orla Burke, Michelle Cronin and Kirsty Crotty-Ryan.

Niamh Connolly and Anne Eviston of Loughmore-Castleiney were included in the side thanks to their performances in helping Loughmore to the Junior B county title.

Meanwhile, Cathriona Walsh who captained Moycarkey-Borris to Junior A honours is in the team as is Moyne-Templetuohy’s Niamh Dunne, Ciara Gorman and Niamh Ryan

Casey Hennessy of Boherlahan-Dualla was named Intermediate player of the year whilst Niamh Treacy of Loughmore-Castleiney won Junior player of the year.

Finally, goal of the year went to Alannah English of Brian Borus for her County Semi-Final last minute winner against Aherlow.

2022 CK Streaming/Tipperary LGFA All-Stars Awards Team

Niamh Connolly (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Orla Burke (Moyle Rovers)

Sinead Delahunty (Fethard)

Anne Eviston (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Niamh Dunne (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Carrie Davey (Fethard)

Michelle Cronin (Moyle Rovers)

Lucy Spillane (Fethard)

Ciara Gorman (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Niamh Hayes (Fethard)

Cathriona Walsh (Moycarkey-Borris

Niamh Ryan (Moyne-Templetuohy)

Trisha Hickey (Brian Borus)

Kirsty Crotty-Ryan (Moyle Rovers)

Kate Davey (Fethard)