Tipperary’s finalists in the Munster Club Ladies Football finals will be looking for double success in Mallow on Sunday.

Munster LGFA has announced that Aherlow and Mullinahone’s provincial finals will be held as a double header at the Cork venue.

Mullinahone’s Junior Final against Kerry’s MKL Gaels starts at 12 noon, and will be followed by Aherlow against Mourneabbey of Cork in the Senior final at 2pm.