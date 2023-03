Three Tipperary’s Ladies Footballers are joining the AFLW in Australia.

Cahir’s Aishling Moloney has signed for Geelong having previously been linked with the Brisbane Lions.

However the womens AFL website reports that Geelong coach Dan Lowther and captain Meghan McDonald made a last-ditch trip to Ireland to win both Moloney and Aherlows Anna Rose Kennedy’s signature.

Tipp manager Peter Creedon is also set to lose Clonmel’s Niamh Martin who has signed for North Melbourne.