Pre-season effort paying off for Tipp ladies minor footballers

The Tipp Ladies Minor Footballers got their Munster Championship campaign off to an impressive start at the weekend with victory away to Kerry.

They had two points to spare over the Kingdom in Killarney.

Tipperary, Cork and Kerry are in a three-team group in the minor A championship, with the top two teams into the final.

Manager Derry Peters told Ronan Quirke on this week’s Extra Time that Tipp’s hard work pre-season paid dividends against Kerry.

“We’re together there now with a couple of months and we had a few trial matches.

“We started off with about 90 girls. We had to cut it down then to 40 and then we went down to 30. We played a couple of good challenge matches over the last few weeks.

“Kerry were always going to be a force especially going down there in Fitzgerald Stadium. We were ready for it – I’ll be honest we were quietly confident going down there and the girls worked hard for the hour and played some good football.”

The Premier’s next game is at home to Cork on Sunday, April 17th.