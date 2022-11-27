Mullinahone take on Ulster champions in Intermediate semi-final

Mullinahone can book a place in Croke Park this afternoon.

The Tipperary and Munster intermediate ladies football champions are in All-Ireland Intermediate semi-final action today.

They take on Fermanagh and Ulster champions Derrygonnelly Harps in Callan at 1.30pm with the winners booking a place in the final, which will take place next month in Croke Park.

Speaking on Across The Line, Mullinahone manager Mary O’Shea knows the threat of the Fermanagh side today.

“They’re a good team and a good side and when you get to this stage, every side is good.

“They have Eimear Smyth, she’s in blistering form over the last couple of games, she scored 2-09 against London.

“I think her sister is number 15, she’s very impressive as well.

“They’re very young and they’re fast team and they’ve some serious attacking threat but sure look it, we’ll take that on the day too.”