Mullinahone manager hails never say die attitude

Mullinahone manager Mary O’Shea has been reflecting on an incredible journey for her side.

The Ladies footballers won the Tipperary junior championship last year and made it all the way to the All-Ireland junior final, where they were beaten by St. Judes.

This year, Mullinahone became Tipperary and Munster intermediate football champions and on Sunday they qualified for the All-Ireland intermediate final.

Speaking after their extra-time semi-final win over Derrygonnelly Harps, Mary O’Shea says her side have had a great attitude.

“Never say die and that’s the way they’ve been for the last 18 months.

“It’s such a journey to think that we reached the All-Ireland junior final last year and we’re up intermediate and we’re in the All-Ireland intermediate final this year.

“The big bonus, the big carrot, it’s in Croke Park. For these girls to play in Croke Park, it’s just brilliant.”

Mullinahone will play Longford Slashers in the final on Saturday December 10th.