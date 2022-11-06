Mullinahone Crowned Munster Champions for 2022

Mullinahone were crowned Munster Intermediate champions this afternoon in Mallow, beating Monagea of Limerick 2-4 to 0-7. Two goals in the first half set up the victory for the Tipp girls with a goal from play by Lorraine O Shea who ended up scoring 1-7, five points from frees and Mullinahone goalkeeper Alice Downing scoring from the penalty spot in the 21st minute. The Tipp Ladies went at half time 3 points ahead. In a fiercely contested second half both team only scored two points. Final Score Mullinahone 2-4 Monagea 0-7

Mullinahone now go on to the All Ireland series.