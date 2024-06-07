Morrissey: Tipp have proved they can perform

The Tipperary ladies footballers will be backing themselves in the All-Ireland championship despite a difficult group.

That’s according to Aherlow’s Emma Morrissey who’s been speaking ahead of the start of the senior championship this weekend.

Peter Creedon’s side has been drawn to Group 1 with reigning league champions Armagh and Meath who have won two of the last three All-Ireland titles.

Armagh and Meath play on Saturday at 2pm, with Tipp’s first outing coming against Armagh on June 15th.

Tipp forward Emma Morrissey knows they’re in a tough group.

“They are both highly competitive teams, their standard of football is unbelievable but for ourselves, we have to back ourselves every day and in every game.

“In multiple games this year we have proved that we are able to perform.

“We’ve had an experience of playing Meath a few times and similarly we played Armagh in the league last year, probably tight enough games in the past that we could keep up with them so I suppose we are just going to have to hope for the best and we’re going to go out and give it our all.”