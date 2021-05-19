Moloney says Ladies Footballers need to increase popularity of game

‘It’s up to ladies footballers to show that their level of skill is on-par with their counterparts’.

That’s according to Tipperary Ladies Football captain Aishling Moloney.

The Cahir native has been speaking ahead of her team’s league opener on Friday evening against Cork at 7.30

Aishling says that it’s up to them to increase the popularity of the game.

“Some people might say you should be watching women’s sport but I actually think we genuinely have to make a stance for ourselves and actually show that we are good.”

“Just like Rachael Blackmore has done – I’ve been following her for a few years now but probably other people mightn’t have noticed her. She went out and she’s after making a stand for herself just like Orla O’Dwyer.”

“So it’s just about going out and putting on a show and showing that the level of skill is up there on a par with our counterparts.”