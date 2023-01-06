Major drive to increase support for Ladies Football in the Premier County

GAA fans across the county are being asked to come out and support Ladies Football this year.

With the National Football League fast approaching, and the first match for the Premier due to take place on January 22nd, Tipperary LGFA are encouraging people to get a pass to the homes games.

The aim is to see women’s sport promoted across the county but particularly amongst younger players and get future footballers interested and involved.

A pass allows access to all six of the home games which take place up to the 26th of March, with the majority to be played at Fethard Town Park.

There will also be 32 underage teams playing at half time across all of the League Games.

More details can be found on all Tipperary LGFA social media sites.