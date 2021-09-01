Lambert: Tipp Ladies Footballers deserved to maintain senior status

Tipperary’s impressive win over Tyrone in last weekend’s relegation play-off shows the determination of the Premier Ladies to retain their senior status.

That’s the view of former Tipp captain Samantha Lambert after the Premier’s 7-10 to 3-16 victory in Kinnegad.

Defeat would have meant a return to Intermediate status for next season.

Sam says it was plain to see on Saturday that Tipp were determined to stay in the Senior ranks.

“I think they really just wanted to show what they were made of and they really wanted to prove that they wanted to be up Senior.”

“I think that was a great thing to show because I suppose in the previous few games maybe they lacked a small bit of heart or work rate but you could not fault them on Saturday.”

“They really showed what they were made of and the determination through all the girls was great to see.”