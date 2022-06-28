Lambert: Standards in Ladies Football have improved in recent years

Tipperary’s performance in retaining their Senior status in a dramatic win over Cavan last weekend shows the determination of the squad according to former captain Samantha Lambert.

Tipp were 3 points down late in the game but turned it around to win by a point with Emma Morrissey scoring a last minute penalty in Breffni Park.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time Samantha Lambert said Peter Creedon’s side were facing a difficult task this year given the improvement in the standards in Ladies Football.

“They were superb at the weekend and really showed their true character I think.

“The standard has really risen over the last number of years in Ladies Football so I think any of the pools that you could have went into this year were going to be tough to come out of. Especially with the players that they’re missing – but as well the players that were there really gave it 100% and showed their true character on Saturday.”