Lambert: Exodus of Ladies Footballers to Australia a concern

Ladies Footballers moving to Australia is a worrying trend for the LGFA, according to former Tipp captain Samantha Lambert.

Last week, Tipp trio Aishling Moloney, Anna Rose Kennedy and Niamh Martin all confirmed they would be joining the AFLW after Tipp’s All-Ireland championship campaign.

They join former Tipp ladies footballers Orla O’Dwyer and Aisling McCarthy who are already shaping successful careers down under.

Whilst noting the growing problem for the LGFA, former Tipperary captain Samantha Lambert says you can’t blame the players.

“You can see that the numbers are growing every year.

“They really are taking a lot of the main players from ladies football.

“It’s a big blow for Tipp, a big loss for Tipp but it’s a huge opportunity for the girls.

“You could not begrudge them whatsoever of taking up this opportunity of becoming a professional athlete.

“They are huge players for Tipperary as well and I suppose Peter (Creedon) was a bit relieved to see that they are staying until the end of Tipp’s season.”