First of it’s kind LGFA ‘Club All Stars’ night in Cahir this month

A first of it’s kind ‘Club All Stars’ night will be held in Cahir later this month.

The 2022 CK Streaming/Tipperary LGFA All Stars Awards takes place in Cahir House Hotel on Saturday December 17th.

A selection committee has selected 45 nominations across the Senior, Intermediate and Junior grades, with the All-Star 15 to be announced on the night.

Tomás Matthews from CK streaming says there is still some tickets left for the night:

Tickets can be got by contacting (086) 326 0996.

“There’s a limited number of tickets still left and they can contact ourselves for them.

“There is post banquet tickets as well if anyone wants to come in after the awards ceremony and the dinner they are more than welcome, there is post banquet tickets available.

“There is music there, a bar extension the whole lot so it’s going to be a super night.

“A super night of celebrating Ladies Football in Tipperary and I suppose people are in the festive spirit as well so it’ll be a great night.

“There’s a limited number of tickets left.”