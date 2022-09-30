Fethard and Brian Borus to lock horns in Senior decider

Fethard are going in search of their first ever senior ladies football title this weekend.

They take on last year’s beaten finalists Brian Borus in Bansha on Sunday at 4pm in this year’s decider.

The two sides met earlier in the championship and played out an exciting draw.

Ladies football analyst Tomás Matthews says the youthful Fethard side play an attractive brand of football but the experience may favour Borus on Sunday.

“There is something about Fethard this year, they are playing some super football.

“The likes of Hammer Spillane and Willie Morrissey, (who are) two former Tipperary footballers, and Bill Fogarty and Ed Collum have done huge work from grassroots level up and it seems to be paying off now.

“There’s just something about the way that they are playing that if they get into their stride, they can be very hard to stop.

“It’s real nice football to look at, there’s no 13 players behind the ball or that and when they turn you over they are running in numbers at defences.”

However, Brian Borus have plenty of motivation heading into Sunday’s final.

The side representing Clogheen, Ballylooby and Burncourt were at this stage last year but were beaten by Aherlow, thanks to a late Emma Morrissey goal.

Tomás Matthews says last year’s heartbreak has provided Borus with plenty of motivation this year.

“I know from talking to a few of the players and the backroom team during the year, that county final was a touchy subject from last year, they felt they left that behind.

“They just seem to be a team possessed this year and I think that they might just have too much and their experience might just get them over the line.

“Having said that, I wouldn’t be surprised if Fethard turn them over.”