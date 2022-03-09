Creedon: Maintaining Senior status the aim

Peter Creedon says he’s ‘quite happy’ with his sides league campaign.

Tipperary were beaten by Kerry in the opening round by four points before a two-point defeat to Laois in the second round.

However, the Premier retained their Division Two status by beating Clare last Sunday by three points.

Creedon gave his summation of their league campaign.

“We played really well against Kerry, we were two points down with 10 minutes to go and just didn’t kick the few points.

“The Laois game we just let go, we should’ve bet Laois but that game should’ve never been played in the venue and the conditions on the day.

“We showed again on a good inter-county pitch what the girls can do so look, I’m quite happy.

“Another game in the semi-final of the league would’ve been helpful but maybe now with the few injuries maybe we are fine.”

Tipperary will have a break in action until the provincial championships begin in mid to late April.

In the All-Ireland championship last year, a relegation final win over Tyrone secured the Premier’s senior status.

Peter Creedon says survival is the goal again this year.

“I suppose if we can maintain our senior status it would be fantastic.

“A lot will depend on the draw, you could get landed in a group with exceptionally strong counties like Meath and Dublin or you might get landed in a draw that you have a fair chance.

“If we can maintain senior status it would be a fantastic achievement but the draw will be important.”